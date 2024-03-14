Isha Ambani in casual-chic outfits, no-makeup look proves less is more as she picks up her kids at preschool: Watch

Isha Ambani is often referred to as the Queen Of Fashion and rightly so with her fashion roster full of magnificent couture dresses from high-end luxury labels - be it her custom Miss Sohee gown for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash or the golden lehenga for her wedding festivities designed for the first and last time by Maison Valentino. But looking at her recent outing to her kids' preschool, we can say that the entrepreneur slays casual-chic dressing too by embracing the less is more aesthetic. Isha Ambani clicked by the paparazzi outside her kids' preschool in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Isha Ambani's casual-chic outfits and no-makeup look

Recently, Isha Ambani got clicked outside her kids', Krishna and Aadiya's preschool in a simple printed cotton kurta set. Fans loved her summer-ready outfit. Now, new pictures and videos from another appearance at the preschool have surfaced. It shows Isha in casual-chic ensembles styled with a no-makeup look. Isha wore a striped shirt and baggy denim jeans for the first look. Meanwhile, cropped blue pants and a baggy white jersey shirt completed her second look. Scroll down to read our complete download on Isha's outfits.

Isha's striped shirt comes in a black and white horizontal striped pattern, a crew neckline, half-length sleeves, and a baggy silhouette. She paired it with light blue-coloured denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist, a baggy silhouette, and a floor-length hem. Lastly, white sneakers, stacked bracelets, dainty earrings, a sleek gold chain, a centre-parted ponytail, darkened brows, rouge on the cheeks, and a no-makeup look rounded it off.

Isha's second look features a white baggy jersey shirt featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, relaxed fitting, and drop shoulders. Lastly, dark blue-coloured cropped hem pants, pink-and-white chunky sneakers, a centre-parted messy low bun, no accessories, and a no-makeup look rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. The entrepreneur and her husband welcomed their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, into their lives on November 19, 2022.