Isha Ambani wore simple summer-ready kurta set at her kids' preschool with no-makeup look; her ethnic ensemble costs...

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and their kids, Aadiya and Krishna, was clicked in Mumbai. She wore a simple summer-ready kurta set and no makeup. Find its cost.

Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, got snapped in the city yesterday outside their kids' Krishna and Aadiya's preschool. The paparazzi clicked the couple with their kids and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter dressed in a simple summer print kurta set. She styled the minimal look with no makeup. If you loved Isha's ethnic outfit and want to add it to your summer collection, check out its price inside.

Isha Ambani and Anand Pirramal with their kids in Mumbai. (Instagram)
Isha Ambani and Anand Pirramal with their kids in Mumbai. (Instagram)

What is the price of Isha Ambani's summer print kurta?

Isha Ambani stepped out in Mumbai recently with her husband, Anand Piramal, and their two kids, Krishna and Aadiya. The paparazzi clicked the family outside a preschool with their kids. The kurta and palazzo set Isha wore is from the shelves of the clothing label Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri. The set is called Hoor Hand Block Printed ( Blue Boota) Kurta With Palazzo Set Of 2. Adding it to your summer closet will cost you 9,600.

The price of the kurta and palazzo set Isha Ambani wore. (shopdrzya.com)
The price of the kurta and palazzo set Isha Ambani wore. (shopdrzya.com)

How did Isha Ambani style the summer print suit?

Isha Ambani's Ridhiiee Suuri suit set in a pleasant white shade features a kurta with an open bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, scalloped beading lace adorned on the cuffs, full-length billowy sleeves, an asymmetric hem, pockets, a relaxed fitting, and side slits. Meanwhile, the pants have a relaxed fitting, flared silhouette, and delicate scalloped lace on the hem. Lastly, the hand block print in blue and green hues comes in leaf and floral patterns and beautifies the summer-ready look.

Isha styled the kurta and palazzo set with minimal accessories, including a sleek gold chain, matching bangles, a Goyard tote bag with the monogram of her daughter Aadiya's name, and mint green-coloured ballet shoes. Meanwhile, centre-parted loose locks, darkened brows, a hint of rouge on the cheekbones, and dewy skin completed Isha's no-makeup look for the outing.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, welcomed their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, into their lives on November 19, 2022.

