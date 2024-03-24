Happy Holi: Holi - the Festival Of Colours - is here. The auspicious day holds significance for Hindus as it is the most important festival after Diwali. This year, Holi falls on March 25. It is an annual celebration commemorating the love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha. It also marks the victory of good over evil. People celebrate the festival in the month of Phalguna on Purnima Tithi by smearing colour on each other's faces, eating Gujiya, drinking Thandai, and playing with water balloons. Happy Holi 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones on March 25. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Holi, you can make it extra special by sending them best wishes and greetings. Check out our list of curated wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more.

Happy Holi 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

Holi hai! May your life be as vibrant and colourful as a Bollywood Holi scene. Have a memorable day with friends and family. Happy Holi.

Over a glass of Thandai and a platter of lip-smacking sweet dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness.

This Holi, may you be blessed with the shades of joy, the warmth of good friends, and the splashes of happiness. Enjoy the day to the fullest. Happy Holi.

Smear colour on your loved ones' faces, eat Gujiya to your heart's fill and have the best time of your life surrounded by happiness. Happy Holi.

May the Festival Of Colours build a stronger-than-ever bond between you and your loved ones. Happy Holi.

Rango se milti hai khushi aur khushi se milta hai dher saara pyaar. Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubkamnayein. Happy Holi.

The colour red signifies love, the colour yellow signifies prosperity, and the colour green signifies harmony. May all these blessings be showered upon you this Holi! Happy Holi.

Holi ke din aaye aapke ghar khushiyon ki bahaar, Gujiya ki mithaas se bane khaas ye tyohaar. Happy Holi.

May the colours of Holi brighten your path towards success and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a joyous and colourful day. Happy Holi.

May the canvas of your life be painted with the colours of joy, love, success, and happiness in 2024. Let Holi be the occasion to add new hues to your life. Wishing you a very Happy Holi!