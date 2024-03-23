Holi 2024: How to play a safe Holi and take care of your skin?

With the Holi celebration just around the corner, people across the country couldn’t be more prepared and fired up to immerse themselves in the colorful, cultural fiesta that will be observed on 25th March. And while it is one of the most popular outdoor celebrations where you anticipate being drenched in colors from head to toe, it is also important to prioritize skin health to avoid common reactions and steer clear of possible long-term implications. Choosing natural alternatives, organic colors, or herbal-certified colors to chemical colors like beetroot, tomato, beer, rosewater, tesu, and rose petals can significantly reduce the risk of allergies and skin irritation.

We spoke to dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj to gain insight on how to deal with skin reactions, prevention strategies, identifying harmful substances, and seeking professional help when needed.

Immediate skin reactions like rashes and irritations are common after playing with Holi colors. A common cause of the reaction is the active rubbing, exfoliating, and scratching of the skin surface to remove the pigmentation, which can result in irritation. Got a rash? “Apply ice to the affected area, sit under running water, or use plain yogurt, which has anti-inflammatory properties, or aloe vera gel, which can help soothe the skin. You can take an antiallergic which you have taken before,” explained Bhardwaj.

If pain persists after a couple of hours, you may want to seek medical advice from a dermatologist or your local general practitioner.

Choosing natural alternatives, organic colors, or herbal-certified colors to chemical colors like beetroot, tomato, beer, rosewater, tesu, and rose petals can significantly reduce the risk of allergies and skin irritation. An important note: If you have a cut on your skin, it is of utmost importance not to let color enter the wound.

Synthetic products used in Holi celebrations may contain ingredients like heavy metals, lead, silicon, and glass pieces that may cause allergic reactions or even serious health issues like cancer. It is important to take precautions and choose a natural, non-toxic alternative to reduce the risk of side effects. Harmful chemicals such as heavy metals and synthetic chemicals can damage the skin in the long run.

Repeated exposure to synthetic chemicals during Holi can lead to chronic skin problems, which is why skin health is prioritized during and after the festival. “Also, many long-term conditions like lichen planus, lichenoid pigmentosus, and vitiligo are seen very often, which can be triggered by factors such as hair colors, skin cancers, sarcoidosis, internal disorders, allergies, acute tic areas, and chronic tic areas. These conditions do not develop immediately; they can manifest after three months, six months, or even three years, and nobody can be blamed,” said Bhardwaj.

In the case of severe skin rash or persistent symptoms after Holi, it is important to seek medical help as soon as possible. Symptoms such as bleeding, high fever, irritation, or watery eyes require immediate attention from a dermatologist or healthcare provider. If such symptoms are ignored, they can lead to further complications and damage the skin in the long run.