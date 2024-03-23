Holi puja 2024 date and time: Rituals, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and all you need to know

Holi, one of the most vibrant and colourful Hindu festivals, is fast approaching and people are getting ready to celebrate in style. In some regions of India, Holi is also known as 'Dol Jatra' or the 'festival of colours'. During this vibrant celebration, friends and family can get together, smear each other with colour and celebrate the spirit of harmony and happiness. Weeks are spent preparing for the two-day celebration, with footpaths decked out in colourful decorations and marketplaces crowded with people buying sweets, water pistols and coloured powder (gulal). According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated in the month of Phalguna. This year, on Monday 25 March, it is celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm. (Also read: Holi 2024 fashion: 5 trendy styling tips to elevate your festive look ) Holika Dahan also Kamudu pyre is celebrated by burning Holika, the devil. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

Holi puja 2024 date and time

The festival of Holi is celebrated towards the end of the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima with the lighting of a bonfire on the first day, symbolising the burning of the demon Holika. Padwa, the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, is the day after which Indians play Holi. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the puja are as follows:

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 23:13 to 24:27+

Bhadra Punchha - 18:33 to 19:53

Bhadra Mukha - 19:53 to 22:06

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 on March 25, 2024

Holi puja 2024 samagri

Clean up: Start by tidying up the room where the puja will be held. It takes a tidy and calm atmosphere to begin spiritual pursuits.

Gather the necessary items for the puja: Gather the necessary ingredients for the puja, such as water, gulal (colour powder), camphor, coconut, turmeric, incense sticks, flowers, fruit and sweets.

Wear appropriate clothes: Dress appropriately to show respect for the occasion.

Rituals of Holi Puja

Obtain the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna and Radha to begin the puja. Light the incense sticks and diya (light) to create an auspicious atmosphere. Chant mantras and offer flowers, fruit, sweets and water to the gods. Give thanks and ask for blessings of happiness and prosperity. Combine gulal, akshat, turmeric, chandan and roli to make a tilak.

Apply it to the idols or pictures of the gods to represent protection and good fortune. Applying colour (gulal) to the gods is one way to celebrate the festive spirit of Holi. It represents the joy of friendship, love and harmony. As a sign of blessings and joy, distribute the sweets and prasad (blessed offerings) among family members and guests.