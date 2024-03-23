Holi 2024 fashion: 5 trendy styling tips to elevate your festive look

Bura Na Mano Holi Hai – but wait! Have you planned your Holi outfit yet? As the festive season rolls in with full swing, worries start to creep in. But don’t sweat the small stuff— it’s the special moments spent playing with your loved ones that count. Holi – a vibrant festival of colour has been many trends come and go over the last decade. From pristine whites in a combination of Indo-western styles to the ‘balam pichkaari’ moments of kurtas and short shorts. Over the last few years post the pandemic, Holi gatherings have become more intimate and the fashion theme has done a complete 180. Get ready to elevate your Holi celebrations with these trendy styling tips(Instagram)

Trendy styling tips for Holi

It's no longer about ‘wearing your old rusty clothes’ or picking the same old kurta from the back of your wardrobe. Holi, as the festival suggests, is all about being loud, bold, and colourful. If you’re headed to society gatherings or colour parties this festive season, then it's time to up the ante and bring your game to the front. You know, do us a favour – let’s play Holi and while you’re at it - here are some styling tips that will get you grooving to Holi beats in full style. (Also read: Holi 2024 fashion: From Kriti Sanon to Vicky Kaushal, B-wood celeb-inspired stylish white outfit ideas for men and women )

Neha Jain, Designer, Latin Quarters, have got your festive fashion fixes sorted as she pens down her fool-proof last-minute styling tips for the ultimate Holi look.

1) The Classics Never Go Out of Style

The pristine allure of white is a blank canvas eagerly waiting to be sprawled on with colour this Holi. The classic colour white can be styled in multiple ways – from playful Schiffli Dresses to mulmul kurtis or the cult favourite, a wraparound light Anarkali suit. If you don’t want the hassle, then a simple white and black graphic tee paired over a pair of denim shorts is the way to go this festive season. For make up opt for a huge amount of SPF, some lip balm and a slick back high ponytail.

2) Add A Pop Of Colour With Some Bold Dupattas

If you’re opting for a simple outfit this Holi, then a pop of colour is a must. Look deep within your wardrobe and look for a bold phulkari dupatta or a magenta pink waistcoat paired over a pair of wash denim jeans that can elevate your look from the usual. Reach for one adorned with vibrant accents and colourful borders to instantly elevate your ensemble. Dupatta can also be used as an accessory of a belt if you loop it around your jeans – making the perfect Indo-Western combination. For a more desi yet sombre look, opt for a crush bandhani style dupatta with gleaming gold details for that extra festive flair. The look can be completed with some oxidised jewellery, a messy bun and a bold lip.

3) Fusion Fashion For The Win

Are you feeling a bit weary of the usual traditional styling tips? Or perhaps you find yourself with just a few kurtas in your wardrobe rotation? Let's shake things up by blending traditional and Western elements for a fresh look! Reach for a long skirt from your wardrobe and if traditional attire isn't your usual go-to, opt for a chic white button-down shirt instead. Next, add a touch of elegance with a trendy mirror work boho necklace, tie your hair in a loose bun, slip into a pair of jutties, and you are all set to slay.

4) Celebrate Holi With The Ultimate Comfy Fit

Forget the old format for Holi – let’s bring comfy back but with a little more pizzazz. Whether you’re headed to a colour party or a chill rooftop scene, comfort should always be the key to styling. On a simple basic base layer (you can opt for blacks, beiges or browns) of spaghetti tops or a cropped bandeau, you can pair a colourful, vibrant yet patterned Japanese cropped Kimono. This combination goes well with classic linen trousers, high-waisted frayed shorts, dark wash jeans or even comfortable tights that you can move around in.

This pairing is effortless yet doesn’t compromise on the bohemian vibes. To add some edge, don't forget to accessorize with bold silver or golden hoops and a stylish pair of sunglasses. Complete the look with comfy flats, ensuring you can enjoy every moment of the celebration with ease.

5) Accessorize Like it's Holi Sweets

Just as you don't want to overindulge in sweets during Holi, you also don't want to miss out on the magic accessories can bring to your outfit! With the right accessories, you will never run out of stylish options. This Holi, take any basic outfit from drab to fab by adding some fun statement pieces. Look no further than this oxidized silver jewellery set, complete with three layers and matching earrings. It's the perfect way to enhance your vibe and make a statement wherever you go!