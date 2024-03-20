Holi 2024 fashion: From Kriti Sanon to Vicky Kaushal, B-wood celeb-inspired stylish white outfit ideas for men and women

Holi 2024: India celebrates many festivals throughout the year, with Holi being one of the most popular. Now that the colourful time of the year has arrived, we know that many of you are looking forward to sharing this joyous occasion with your loved ones. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm on Monday, March 25. The colourful festivities of Holi include smearing your loved ones with gulaal, having fun with water cannons, chowing down on mouth-watering thandai and indulging in delicious gujias. In the midst of the party preparations, if your choice of outfit for the much-anticipated Holi bash has taken a back seat, do not worry. Check out stylish white outfits inspired by Bollywood celebrities to make a fashion statement this Holi(Instagram)

To help you celebrate Holi in style, we've rounded up some of the best celebrity-inspired white ensembles. After all, nothing says "Holi fashion" like a white outfit that allows the vibrant colours to pop against a white background. Scroll down to see some of the most stylish white outfits for Holi 2024. (Also read: Holi 2024: From red to yellow, significance and meaning of different Holi colours )

Celeb-inspired white outfits for Holi

Kriti Sanon

If you are tired of kutas or sarees and want to experiment with your style, then Kriti's super stylish fringed white dress can be your ideal Holi outfit inspiration. Featuring a halter neckline, a body-hugging fit that accentuates her curves and a fringe embellished hemline, her outfit is a complete showstopper. Style it with gold bracelets, hoop earrings and white boots for the perfect white look.

Sonam Kapoor

It is not fair to talk about fashion and style without mentioning Sonam Kapoor. Her white flared dress look with a double knot, plunging neckline, flared hemline and elongated sleeves is the epitome of sartorial elegance. This Sonam-inspired stunning look is sure to make you the centre of attention at your Holi party.

Khushi Kapoor

If you are looking for something cute, adorable yet elegant, then Khushi Kapoor's white mini dress is a must have for this Holi celebration. Her simple white flared mini dress is styled with pointy black heels, a black mini Dior handbag, a quirky choker necklace, statement earrings, bold red lips and a neatly tied bun rounding off the perfect white outfit.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most dapper actors who is not only praised for his amazing acting skills but also reigns supreme on the fashion charts. With his killer looks and incredible fashion sense, he never fails to steal hearts. His white cotton shirt look featuring chic vertical lines, paired with matching trousers, is the perfect white Holi look for men who want to up their style game.

Vicky Kaushal

Nothing can beat the elegance of a stylish white kurta and if you're not sure how to style it, then don't worry, Vicky Kaushal is here to show you how to slay in white like a pro. The actor wore a full sleeved white kurta adorned with vertical sequin embroidery all over. He paired it with a matching sequined duppata around his neck, which completed his look perfectly.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's cool and casual look in a white t-shirt and denims is a perfect Holi outfit inspiration for those who want to keep their look minimal yet stylish. Choose a crew neck T-shirt in a beige or white shade and pair it with a stylish, well-fitted denim pant and you are ready to steal hearts this Holi season.