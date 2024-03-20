Holi 2024: From red to yellow, significance and meaning of different Holi colours

Holi 2024: The colourful and vibrant festival of Holi is just around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate the festival of colours. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated annually on the day of the full moon in the month of Falgun. This year it will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Monday, March 25, 2024. On this day, people put colours on each other to welcome them to the gathering and make them part of the festivities. From red, saffron, yellow, green, blue etc, people apply different colours. Though they may not be consciously aware of the significance of different colours, each colour has a specific meaning. (Also read: Holi pilgrimage: 6 must-visit temples across India for vibrant festivities ) Check out the different colours used in Holi celebrations and their significance and meaning.(Pixabay)

As we await Holi 2024, let's have a look at the significance and meaning of different Holi colours:

Red

One of the most well-liked colours, red is worn on many significant occasions, such as the Holi celebration. Red is applied as a tilak, married ladies apply kumkum, and red-coloured clothing is worn because the colour red represents love, marriage, and fertility.

Green

It's referred to as the first hue of spring. Holi signifies the start of the harvest season and the spring season. Green is therefore associated with fresh starts and is a significant colour during Holi festivities. As per the principles of colour psychology, the colour green is associated with tranquillity, nature, fresh starts, and new development.

Yellow

In the colour palette, yellow is considered the happiest and brightest colour. What makes it even more unique is that it is the colour of Lord Vishnu. Yellow is a symbol of vitality, joy, happiness and health.

Orange

Orange, often used during Holi celebrations, is another vibrant colour after yellow. Light and new beginnings are associated with this colour as it is believed to represent Lord Sun. Another meaning of this colour is to start over and be forgiven.

Pink

Although it has no religious significance, the colour pink is associated with charm and beauty. It is one of the most popular colours during the Holi festival. The soft pink colour represents beauty and faithfulness.

Blue

After red, blue is considered one of the most auspicious colours in Hinduism. Similar to the seemingly limitless vastness of the sea and sky, the blue skin of some of Hinduism's most powerful gods and goddesses symbolises the boundless and the impossible. Intuition, introspection, calm and clarity are all represented by the colour blue in colour psychology.