Lunar Eclipse 2024: First Chandra Grahan of 2024 coincides with Holi; find date, Sutak time, will it be visible in India

Lunar Eclipse 2024: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 will coincide with the auspicious Holi celebrations, and it will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. In 2024, we will witness a total of four Eclipses. Among them, two will be Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will occur on the same day as the Festival of Colours. A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow across the Lunar surface. Lunar Eclipses can only occur during a Full Moon and are a popular event for skywatchers worldwide as they do not require any special equipment to enjoy, unlike Solar Eclipses. Know more about the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, if it will be visible in India, Sutak time, and more inside. Lunar Eclipse 2024: The first Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2024 will coincide with the festival of Holi. (Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)

Lunar Eclipse 2024: What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon travels through Earth's Penumbra or the faint outer part of its shadow. The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice. This type of Lunar Eclipse is not as dramatic as other types of Lunar Eclipses and is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 Date: When is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and Time

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 falls on March 25. The Hindu festival of Holi also falls on the same day. According to Space.com, the Penumbral Eclipse will begin at 12:53 am EDT (0453 GMT), the maximum stage of the Eclipse will occur a couple of hours later at 3:12 am EDT (0712 GMT) and the penumbral eclipse will end at 5:32 am EDT (0932 GMT). The overall duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours and 39 minutes.

As per NASA, the next lunar eclipse will be partial and will occur on September 18, 2024 and will be visible in America, Europe, Africa.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024, or the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, will not be visible in India. According to timeanddate.com, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in America, much of Europe, Australia and Africa, North/East Asia, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Arctic and Antarctica. The Eclipse will be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Sutak Time and Holi Celebrations

The Sutak Period begins nine hours before the Eclipse. It is advised to avoid performing any religious activities or starting auspicious work during this time. However, since the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on March 25 will not be visible in India, the sutak period will not be considered valid. There will be no restrictions on religious activities, and temple doors will not be closed.

Meanwhile, the Purnima Tithi on Holi begins at 09:54 am on March 24, 2024, and ends at 12:29 pm on March 25.