Lunar Eclipse to coincide with Holi 2024; Will it affect celebrations in India? All you want to know

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Lunar Eclipse is an astronomical occurrence that happens when the moon passes into the earth's shadow, making the sky dark for a brief period of time, before it moves and passes out of the shadow. The first lunar eclipse of this year is about to take place and will be a sight to behold. However, it is also clashing with one of the largest festivals celebrated across India – Holi. Holi, the festival of colours will be observed on March 25 this year – on the same date that the lunar eclipse is expected to happen. The lunar eclipse expected to occur on March 25 will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse. (Himanshu Vyas/Hindustan Times)

The lunar eclipse expected to occur on March 25 will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse. Here's all that we need to know:

What is Penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the earth, sun and the moon are completely aligned. Then, the earth's shadow may prevent the sun's light from reaching the moon, thereby covering the moon completely or a part of the moon with its shadow.

When and where to watch?

The lunar eclipse will start at 10:23AM and will end at 3:02OM on March 25. However, it will not be visible in India. According to tradition, sutak period is observed for the time when the lunar eclipse happens. Hence, all kinds of auspicious activities are prohibited during the sutak period. However, since it will not be visible in india, there will not be any sutak period.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.

Will it affect Holi celebrations in India?

As the date of the lunar eclipse is clashing with the Holi celebrations, people are worried if the sutak period will affect the rituals. However, the good news is, it will not. Since, it will not be visible in India, there is no need of observing the sutak period. Holi rituals and puja can be performed in the shubh muhurat.