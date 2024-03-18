Holi 2024 Long Weekend: Places near Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru you must visit to make the most of your holiday

Holi is right around the corner, and it brings good news for those tired of slogging off at their offices or hungry for a long weekend getaway to check off places from their travel bucket list. In March, you can say goodbye to city life and chill amid mountains and greenery or sea and beaches (whichever you prefer) for five days. How? Well, Holi falls on March 25, which is a Monday. Since you will get off on Saturday (March 23) and March 24 (Sunday), you can take a holiday on either Friday (March 22) or Tuesday (March 26), or both days, to enjoy a five-day long vacation. Moreover, five days is enough to explore an awesome destination near your city, whether you live in Delhi or Mumbai. So, we decided to list some places for you. Check them out below. Holi 2024 Long Weekend: Check out must visit places from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru during the Holi vacations. (Freepik, PTI)

Holi 2024 Long Weekend: Must-visit places near Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru

Leh Ladakh

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

March is the best time to visit Leh, Ladakh. (Freepik)

March is the best time to visit Leh, Ladakh, as you will witness clear skies and moderate temperatures while exploring stunning landscapes, ancient monasteries, and picturesque villages. Your itinerary must include Pangong Tso Lake, Matho Monastery, Hunder Sand Dunes, Thiksey Monastery, Magnetic Hill, Leh Royal Palace, and Nubra Valley, among other places. March marks the beginning of the tourist season here, so don't miss out.

Mathura

Devotees play with colours during Ladoo Holi celebrations at the Sriji temple in Barsana, near Mathura. (PTI)

Holi is the best time to visit the birthplace of Lord Krishna and experience the world-famous Braj Ki Holi. Join the locals to experience the local culture and traditions, gorge on delectable dishes, and enjoy the best and most colourful Holi of your life. Apart from the vibrant traditions and unique rituals (including Chhadi Mar Holi, Holika Dahan and Holi of flowers), don't miss out on the refreshing Thandai at the Radha Rani Temple.

Bir Billing

Bir Billing is a great location for those looking for adventure. (Unsplash)

Bir Billing is for the adventure seekers. Come March, this place becomes a hotspot for adventure enthusiasts as the first paragliding season of the year kicks off. To add to this adrenaline rush, you have exquisite views of the mountains and pleasant temperatures.

Ratnagiri

Beaches and lush peaks, you will get everything in Ratnagiri.

Those who can never decide an answer to the age-old question of beach vs mountains, Ratnagiri is the place for you. On the coast of Arabian Sea, the weather is pleasant here in March. You can also visit the Velas Turtle Festival for a unique adventure. Velas is a tiny fishing village in Ratnagiri, lined with hundreds of traditional houses and calm beaches. One can see the hatchlings take their baby steps towards the warm waters of the Arabian Sea during March and April.

Munnar, Kerala

Travel to Munnar for a great long weekend getaway during Holi holidays. (File Photo)

Munnar is a favourable choice for tourists looking for places to visit in March. Experience clear skies and cool weather while exploring lush tea plantations and scenic spots. Also include Eravikulam National Park, Lakkam Waterfalls and the Anamudi Peak in your itinerary.

Kurseong

Spend marvelling at the nature during your stay in Kurseong.

A popular escape to the hills in West Bengal, Kurseong is home to sprawling wild orchids, Buddhist gompas, temples and waterfalls. This place is also known as the Land of Orchids, and for the right reasons. The weather in March here can be described as pleasantly warm, making it an ideal getaway.

Havelock Island, Andaman

A picturesque view of the Havelock Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Freepik)

March is a good time to visit Andaman as the weather is pleasant, neither too hot nor too humid. A surreal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, Havelock is a wonderful natural island that boasts of white glittering sands, coral reefs, enthralling flora and fauna, and fantastic beaches. Radhanagar Beach, Vijaynagar Beach, Turtle Bay, Minerva Lodge, Seduction Point, Lighthouse, and Pilot Reef are some must-visit places.