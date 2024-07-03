 Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Mameru ceremony | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Mameru ceremony

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jul 03, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Radhika Merchand, Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Bride looked stunning in a lehenga, while Isha Ambani opted for a ruffled saree.

Radhika Merchant is all set to tie the knot with Anant Ambani on July 12. After their two extravagant pre-wedding bash – one that took place in Jamnagar, and the other that happened on a cruise across Europe, the couple will be getting married by the second week of July. A day back, the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding ceremony in Mumbai where they blessed underprivileged couples and facilitated their wedding ceremonies. The Mameru ceremony took place in Mumbai on Wednesday and it was as extravagant as ever. The Ambani family looked gorgeous as they visited the venue and posed for the pictures.

Here's what Radhika, Isha, Shloka wore for the Mameru ceremony.
Here's what Radhika, Isha, Shloka wore for the Mameru ceremony.(Viral Bhayani, Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani look stunning in ethnic at mass wedding

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked too gorgeous in a lehenga

We caught a glimpse of Radhika Merchant entering the Mameru venue and we are busy taking notes. Radhika looked gorgeous in a pink and orange embellished lehenga with golden zari details. Radhika teamed her attire with a gorgeous golden maang tika, a golden necklace and bangles.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani in silk saree, Radhika Merchant in anarkali stun at dinner. Watch

Isha Ambani opted for an orange ruffled saree for the festivities

Isha Ambani and family posed for pictures together.
Isha Ambani and family posed for pictures together.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Isha Ambani’s festive looks ae goals for us Isha looked pretty as ever in a orange ruffled saree with golden zari work at the borders. The saree also featured intricate details in golden Resham threads throughout the body. In a matching golden embellished blouse with a sweetheart neckline, a statement golden and green necklace, golden jhumkas and a matching maang tika, Isha rounded off her look.

Shloka Ambani’s pink and orange salwar suit is as festive as it can get

Shloka Ambani looked gorgeous in a salwar suit.
Shloka Ambani looked gorgeous in a salwar suit.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Badi Bahu of the Ambani clan – Shloka Ambani – looked stunning in a heavily embellished pink and orange salwar suit. The attire featured golden embellishments, heavy zari borders and threadwork. In a diamond necklace, diamond drop earrings and bangles, Shloka posed for the pictures.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani attend a friend's wedding; here's what she wore

Anant and Radhika ae childhood friends who fell in love later. The couple made their relationship official with a picture together in 2018. They are slated to get married on July 12.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Mameru ceremony
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
