Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani attend a friend's wedding in Alibaug; here's what she wore. Pics

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently attended a friend's wedding in Alibaug. Pictures of the soon-to-be-married couple were shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram. It shows Radhika and Anant having a blast with their friends. Scroll down to see what Radhika wore during the festivities. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant looks out of this world as she dances with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations: Pics) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani attend a friend's wedding. (Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani attend a friend's wedding

A paparazzi page shared Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pictures from their friend's wedding ceremony. The post featured two photos of the couple. In one of the images, Radhika hugged her friends as the gang posed together with Anant. She wore an ice blue-coloured chikankari suit in the picture. In the second image, Radhika donned a floral saree and posed with two of her friends.

Decoding what Radhika Merchant wore at her friend's wedding

Radhika embraced pastel hues and floral patterns for the wedding ceremony. She chose a blush pink saree adorned with a pretty rose print in yellow, cream and green hues. The embroidered patti border made the nine yards a great sartorial pick for weddings or parties. Radhika wore it in the traditional draping style, pleating the pallu on her shoulder.

A heavily embroidered mint green sleeveless blouse featuring a wide U-neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette completed the traditional ensemble. Radhika chose a diamond choker necklace, earrings, bracelets, gold kadhas, and high heels to accessorise the saree. Lastly, a side-parted bun, black eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, darkened brows, and pink lips rounded off the glam.

Meanwhile, Radhika's mint green chikankari suit features a kurta and pants set. The kurta comes adorned with the traditional chikankari embroidery and has full-length sleeves, side slits, and a deep neckline. She wore the same diamond accessories and glam with this look.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will get married in July. The couple's grand wedding celebrations will begin on July 12 and end on July 14. Earlier, they had hosted two pre-wedding celebrations. The first gala took place in March at Jamnagar. For the second round of festivities, the Ambani family took their friends on a luxury cruise to Italy.