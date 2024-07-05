Radhika Merchant's purple lehenga with intricate Lord Krishna motifs steals the show at Dandiya night: Pics

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their lavish pre-wedding celebrations are on in full swing. Recently, the Ambanis held the traditional Gujarati Mameru ceremony, followed by a vibrant Garba party last night. Their pre-wedding events, from an extravagant Italian cruise bash to festive Jamnagar celebrations, have been the talk of the town. Kokilaben Ambani recently hosted a spectacular Dandiya night for the soon-to-be-married couple, and the highlights are simply unmissable. Scroll down to see what the bride-to-be wore for the occasion. (Also read: Isha Ambani adds modern twist to traditional bandhani saree with ruffles and sequins for Radhika-Anant's Mameru ceremony ) Radhika Merchant mesmerises in a royal purple lehenga at Dandiya night(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Radhika Merchant stuns in purple lehenga

Garba outfits are all about vibrant colours and enchanting prints. However, when it comes to the Ambanis, they never settle for ordinary and always add a stylish twist. Radhika's Dandiya night outfit was no exception, as she captivated everyone with her mesmerising lehenga ensemble in a stunning shade of purple. Her gorgeous six-yard saree featured intricate silver sequin embroidery in eye-catching patterns and heavily embroidered borders. However, the highlight of the saree was the bottom, adorned with intricate Lord Krishna motifs, elevating her look to new heights of fashion.

The exquisite embroidery, enchanting embellishments, and sequin handwork on her outfit showcase rich craftsmanship. She paired her saree with an embellished half-sleeve blouse and draped it in the seedha pallu Gujarati style. She accessorised her look with luxurious diamond jewellery, including a choker necklace, oversized stud earrings, and bangles adorning her wrist.

Her glam makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses into a middle-parted neat bun that perfectly enhanced her traditional look. The little black bindi on her forehead added the perfect finishing touch.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant and Radhika, both aged 29, are preparing for their marriage in Mumbai, with a three-day Hindu ceremony starting on July 12. The celebrations include three main events: 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, which is their wedding reception.