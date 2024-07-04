Isha Ambani adds modern twist to traditional bandhani saree with ruffles and sequins for Radhika-Anant's Mameru ceremony

Isha Ambani turned heads in a breathtaking Arpita Mehta ensemble at the Mameru ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From the Italian cruise bash to the Jamnagar celebrations, the couple's pre-wedding festivities have been a regular topic of conversation. With the high-profile couple set to tie the knot on July 12, we are already abuzz with excitement. Isha Ambani stuns in traditional Bandhani saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony.(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Throughout the pre-wedding events, Isha Ambani has consistently showcased her fashion prowess, from exquisite custom-made gowns to glamorous beauty looks. Her latest appearance was no exception as she dazzled in a traditional Bandhani saree with a modern twist. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Isha Ambani transforms into a floral beauty for latest photoshoot; Zendaya's stylist Law Roach works his magic. All pics )

Decoding Isha Ambani's glamorous bandhani saree look

For the Mameru ceremony, Isha Ambani embraced her Gujrat spirit by donning the traditional textile art of bandhani, known for its unique patterns and vibrant colours. Her outfit comes in a stunning shade of orange and features an enchanting bandhani pattern and intricate silver crystal embellishment adorning her saree all over. The exquisite golden hand embroidery along the borders added an extra touch of royalty. Draped traditionally, with the pallu elegantly falling from her shoulders, the saree was further complemented by a matching waist belt and ruffle detailing at the bottom, perfectly blending classic elegance with modern glamour. (Also read: Inside Radhika Merchant's Mameru: Isha Ambani's daughter dances with joy, Nita Ambani is the happiest mom. Watch )

She paired her saree with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse with thin straps, frill patterns and gold embroidery with mirror embellishments for a glamorous look. Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha styled her look with ethnic jewellery, including a mang tikka, a luxurious choker necklace studded with diamonds and green emeralds, oversized statement jhumka earrings, bangles on her wrist and a splendid ring placed on her finger.

Her glam makeup look featured smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses into soft curls, leaving them loose with a middle part, beautifully cascading down her shoulders and perfectly complementing her head-turning look.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 12. The wedding celebrations will span three days, from July 12 to July 14.