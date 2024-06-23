Loved Isha Ambani's stunning looks in exquisite gowns from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding? Here's how much her outfits cost

Isha Ambani's latest pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italian pre-wedding bash are all about glamour and sartorial elegance. The extravagant ceremony for the high-profile couple took place on a lavish cruise ship at the end of May. Fresh photos of Isha Ambani, the groom's older sister and heiress, from the festivities, have surfaced and are causing quite a stir in the fashion world. On Saturday, celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of Isha in exquisite custom-made gowns. Her looks are breathtaking and have left fans swooning. Let's take a closer look at her outfits and get some style inspiration. (Also read: Isha Ambani's breathtaking looks from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding in custom-made gowns define sheer glamour. Check pics ) Explore Isha Ambani's stunning gowns worn at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities.(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Decoding Isha Ambani stunning looks

Blue Pucci top

Isha Ambani looks stylish in a mini turquoise blue dress.(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha's stunning look in a blue mini dress showcases the perfect blend of sassiness and style. Inspired by natural marble patterns, the quirky Marmo print adorns her tank top in vibrant turquoise hues. Cut from satin jersey, the dress features a crew neck, sleeveless design, straight fit, and a mini hemline. She accessorised her look with star-shaped stud earrings, a chain necklace adorning her neck and stylish white-rimmed sunglasses. With glamorous makeup and her tresses tied in a ponytail, she exudes chic vibes.

Isha Ambani's blue mini dress is from the brand Pucci and costs ₹36,800.(https://www.pucci.com/)

Isha's outfit is from the shelves of the luxury fashion brand Pucci and comes with a whopping price tag of ₹36,800.

Giambattista Valli White Gown

Isha Ambani stuns in an elegant Giambattista Valli gown.(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani is a vision in white in a stunning maxi gown. Her ethereal outfit comes in a captivating ivory white shade and features a one-shoulder neckline. Made from luxurious silk with a crepe texture, the gown is adorned with floral appliqués and striking cut-out detailing. It includes a concealed rear zip fastening, a flared skirt, and a floor-length hemline. She complemented her look with glamorous makeup and her hair styled in a bun adorned with golden floral embellishments, completing her breathtaking appearance.

Isha Ambani's white gown is from the brand Giambattista Valli. (https://www.farfetch.com/)

Isha's glamorous outfit is from the shelves of the luxurious clothing brand Giambattista Valli and costs $5,163, which is equivalent to ₹4.31 lakh.

Vintage Dior Gown

Isha Ambani attended Veda's first birthday bash on the cruise in a stunning white strapless ball gown adorned with floral prints. The vintage-inspired outfit featured hand-embroidered multi-layered weightless tulle that draped elegantly. Its flowy silhouette gave Isha a doll-like appearance at the celebrations.

To enhance her minimalistic look, the young entrepreneur left her hair open and accessorised with diamond earrings and a bracelet. She opted for subtle makeup, sporting smokey eyes and nude lips, while adding a pop of colour with pink heels for contrast.

Isha's vintage Dior dress comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,31,451.(https://www.1stdibs.com/)

Isha Ambani's Christian Dior gown is a rare masterpiece displayed at the Fashion and Lace Museum in Brussels. This 1950s creation exudes timeless elegance. Isha's cocktail dress is available online for a substantial price of USD 9950, which converts to approximately Rs. 8,31,451.35 in Indian currency.

Black Givenchy dress

Isha is showcasing her fashion finesse with breathtakingly gorgeous looks that exude glamour and glitz. At one event during the four-day soiree, she dazzled in a Givenchy star-shaped cut-out dress from her personal archive. The outfit featured full sleeves, a scoop neckline, a slim silhouette, and stunning star-embellished sequins throughout, adding an oomph factor to her ensemble.

The young businesswoman paired her shimmering dress with oversized blue statement earrings for added drama, complemented by a stylish diamond ring on her finger. She opted for glamorous makeup and styled her hair in loose tresses to complete her overall stunning look.