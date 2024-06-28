Isha Ambani transforms into a floral beauty for latest photoshoot; Zendaya's stylist Law Roach works his magic. All pics

Isha Ambani's latest photoshoot for the Vogue cover is sure to leave you in awe. Her breathtaking looks feature enchanting floral embellishments, luxurious silhouettes, and intricate detailing that exemplify sartorial brilliance. Her stunning posts in exquisite outfits are a delight for all fashion lovers. Isha is a true fashionista at heart, and whenever she dons a look, she make sure to catch the limelight. Her latest glam pictures are no exception and are sure to steal your heart. Scroll down to know more about her looks. (Also read: Loved Isha Ambani's stunning looks in exquisite gowns from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding? Here's how much her outfits cost ) Isha Ambani blossoms in latest photoshoot, donning exquisite floral ensembles(Instagram)

Floral embellished glam gown

For her cover shoot, Isha transforms into a floral beauty wearing a custom outfit from the shelves of luxury fashion brand Dior. The enchanting golden gown features sleeveless detailing, a short neckline, and a fringe-adorned hemline, adding a touch of drama to her look. With the assistance of celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach, Isha accessorised her enchanting ensemble with sheer gloves adorned with beautiful red rose embellishments.

Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Isha was decked out in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her curled tresses were left loose in a side partition, perfectly finishing off her head-turning look.

White roses adorned dress

Her second look is equally stunning as she embraces the beauty of white roses in a gorgeous outfit from the shelves of the luxury brand Richard Quinn. The ensemble features an off-shoulder neckline adorned with oversized white floral embellishments. The extra-flared skirt with floral black netted detailing adds flair to her look, making it a true piece of art. She completed her look with beautiful curled tresses and a minimal makeup look that enhanced her natural beauty.

Exquisite embroidered jacket and coat

Isha's third look features two glam-worthy outfits. In one, she flaunted her beauty in a Benjamin Benmoyal coat adorned with pink fringe sleeves and intricate floral detailing showcasing rich hand embroidery. In the second look, she exudes royal vibes in a luxurious Louis Vuitton jacket featuring mesmerising fur detailing in hues of beige, black, and blue.