Inside Radhika Merchant's Mameru: Isha Ambani's daughter dances with joy, Nita Ambani is the happiest mom. Watch

The Ambani party is just getting started. A week ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, their families came together for a special Mameru ceremony at Ambani house Antilia on Wednesday evening. The event saw all the women dressed in hues of pink, red and orange, with the men complementing them in similar outfits. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Mameru event in Antilia.

Inside the Mameru ceremony

Now, an inside video from the ceremony has landed online. It shows the family enjoying the night with someone speaking or performing on a stage. Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani sat together and the latter looked the happiest of all. Isha Ambani's baby daughter Aadiyashakti danced joyfully as Kokilaben Ambani smiled. All members of the family and their guests had a gala time at the colourful ceremony.

In the videos, the Ambani residence was seen fully decked up. It is embellished with red, pink, and orange flowers. Golden lights have also been placed throughout to enhance its splendour. A digital screen has also been installed, featuring caricatures of Anant and Radhika. "All the best," it reads.

Radhika looked stunning as always in a beautifully embroidered lehenga. She accessorised her appearance with traditional jhumkas, maang-teeka, and neckpiece.

Anant and Radhika's wedding

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.