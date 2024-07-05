Shloka Mehta's stunning Dandiya night look in exquisite Tarun Tahiliani lehenga exudes unmatched glamour: Pics

Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta's pictures from the Dandiya night celebrations are out and we can't stop swooning. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing. Following the traditional Gujarati Mameru ceremony, the Ambanis hosted a vibrant Garba party last night, organised by Kokilaben Ambani. Ever since the pre-wedding festivities kicked off, Shloka Ambani has been consistently showing off her fashion prowess. And her latest look in an enchanting lehenga ensemble exuding royal vibes and sartorial elegance is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's purple lehenga with intricate Lord Krishna motifs steals the show at Dandiya night: Pics ) Shloka Mehta stuns at Dandiya night in regal Tarun Tahiliani lehenga.(Instagram/@dmjatia)

Decoding Shloka Mehta's stunning Dandiya night look

Fashion stylist Diya Mehta Jatia took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures of Shloka, accompanied by the caption, 'dancing in every shade.' In the post, Ambani's daughter-in-law can be seen looking like an ethereal princess in an exquisite lehenga ensemble from the shelves of ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Let's take a look at her swoon-worthy pictures.

Shloka's breathtaking outfit features a bejewelled sweetheart neckline and a richly embellished blouse adorned with Kashida-inspired artwork in ombre shades of saffron and red, enhanced with enchanting crystal embellishments. Her lehenga skirt showcases panels embroidered with Aari and Zardozi techniques, along with an embellished waistband that highlights exquisite Indian craftsmanship. She paired her ensemble with a green printed dupatta featuring intricate golden embroidery and red borders, exuding royal vibes. She elegantly draped the dupatta in front, showcasing the rich Gujarati drape pattern. (Also read: Ambanis stun in bandhani outfits: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and other celebs who donned this art. Pics )

She accessorised her look with luxurious diamond jewellery, including a maang tikka adorning her forehead, a stunning necklace, statement earrings, and bangles on her wrists. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Marathe, Shloka was decked up in shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Aditi Patil, she styled her luscious tresses into soft curls and left them loose in a chic middle-parted hairdo, perfectly complementing her head-turning look.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant and Radhika, both 29, are gearing up for their wedding in Mumbai with a three-day Hindu ceremony commencing on July 12. The festivities will feature three key events: 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, which will be their wedding reception.