Decoding Shloka Ambani's glam looks from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: From starry night dress to 3d embellished gown

Shloka Ambani recently took social media by storm with her breathtaking pictures featuring stunning looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding bash in Italy. The second pre-wedding event exuded the opulence and grandeur characteristic of the Ambani family. Spanning Italy and France, the affair was a lavish display of global cultures, adorned with meticulously crafted decorations, delectable cuisine and a star-studded guest list. Shloka Ambani's exquisite looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration are all about glitz and glam.(Instagram)

Shloka Ambani, the daughter-in-law of Nita and Mukesh Ambani is a fashionista at heart and has been hitting the style targets like a pro. Her photos from the pre-wedding celebrations showcasing exquisite custom-made gowns are a delight for fashion lovers. With every outfit she wears, she exemplifies sartorial elegance, earning praise from fashion critics. Scroll down to know more about her looks. (Also read: Radhika Merchant has never looked prettier: Glam new pictures emerge from Italian pre-wedding bash )

Decoding Shloka Ambani's glamorous pre-wedding looks

Versace mermaid gown

Shloka Ambani dazzles in a breathtaking custom Versace gown that exudes glitz and glamour. The gown boasts a sweetheart neckline and enchanting mermaid detailing in shades of blue and beige. Striking side slits and an extended train add to its sheer glamour. Paired with luxurious diamond accessories, glamorous makeup, and her luscious tresses styled in a side parting, she looks absolutely stunning.

Starry Night dress

Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ is widely recognized in popular culture. Painted around 1889, this oil-on-canvas artwork by the post-impressionist artist is a quintessential example of expressionism. However, interpretations and expressions can vary, much like how Shloka's outfit was transformed with sequins. She looked elegant in a custom Ashish dress at one of the after parties.

3D lavender floral gown

For a daytime event in Portofino, Shloka wore a stunning custom white co-ord by Yara Shoemaker. The ensemble featured a 3D lavender floral pattern and off-shoulder sleeves. She maintained her signature style with understated accessories and a natural make-up look. Her hair was elegantly styled in a sleek, mid-length ponytail with soft waves.

Yellow fringe dress

Shloka's yellow ensemble is absolutely stunning and sure to capture your heart. It showcases an enchanting off-shoulder neckline adorned with glittery sequin embellishments and a fringe pattern throughout, extending to a maxi length hemline. Her outfit is truly a work of art, complemented by diamond stud earrings, glamorous makeup, and neatly styled hair, exuding glam vibes.

Sabina Bilenko off-shoulder black dress

After the masquerade ball, Shloka Ambani was seen wearing a mini dress designed by Sabina Bilenko. The short dress had crystal embellishments at the bottom and a structured black top. In an interview, Shloka's stylist Diya Mehta Jatia mentioned that the dress was created in just two days using couture techniques. Shloka accessorised the look with minimal jewellery and a chic high ponytail.

Embellished backless co-ord set

Shloka exuded glamour in another stunning look, wearing a light-brown embellished backless co-ord set adorned with sequinned fringe details on the neckline. She paired this with silver-toned heels, a wristwatch, and diamond earrings.

White stripes pantsuit

Another stunning look from Shloka had us spellbound. The prominent member of the Ambani family looked simply stunning in a vintage Chanel suit from Karl Lagerfeld's 1990s collection. The suit, in white with grey stripes throughout, exuded elegance. With her hair loose and a subtle touch of make-up, her look was effortlessly enhanced.

White pleated gown

Shloka looked absolutely ravishing in a white pleated gown. It featured a fitted turtle neckline bodice in sheer fabric, accented with a sweetheart neckline at the bust. The bodice also included sheer puffed sleeves, while the bottom of the gown featured intricate pleated detailing. Shloka completed her outfit with a pair of elegant pearled satin gloves, enhancing the overall aesthetic of her look.