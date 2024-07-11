Shloka Mehta wows in tissue saree worth a ‘modest’ 60,000, nani's heirloom gold jewellery at Anant-Radhika’s mehendi

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is just around the corner, set to take place on July 12, 2024. In the lead-up to their big day, the Ambani family has been hosting a series of grand celebrations, including a Shiva Shakti Puja and a vibrant mehendi ceremony. The latest functions was a dazzling affair, filled with stars and high fashion. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi ceremony, Shloka Mehta captivated everyone with her stunning look in regal six yards.(Instagram/@dmjatia)

Among the many stunning guests, it was Shloka Mehta who truly stole the spotlight. The badi bahu of the Ambani clan has been turning heads with her impeccable style, and her mehendi look was nothing short of iconic. With each appearance, Shloka is proving she's a master of fashion, making every ensemble a memorable moment. Let's decode her latest glam look and take some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Shloka Mehta's Grah Shanti Puja look in vibrant lehenga is all about colours, mirrors and exquisite craftsmanship: Pics )

Shloka Mehta stuns in golden tissue saree

Shloka Mehta's recent ethnic look is the epitome of sartorial elegance and royal charm. Draped in a mesmerising six yards of grace, she dazzled in a rich green saree made from luxurious tissue silk fabric. Adorned with signature 'paan-patti' motifs in delicate pita work along the borders, the saree radiated regal sophistication. She wore the saree traditionally, letting the pallu cascade elegantly from her shoulders, and paired it with a matching blouse featuring intricate gota silai work. Shloka's ensemble was a masterclass in blending traditional grace with contemporary style.

If Shloka's saree has caught your eye and you're curious about its price, here's the scoop: Her regal six yards of elegance is from the renowned designer Masaba Gupta and comes with a price tag of ₹60,000. You would never hear us call a saree at that price point ‘modest’, but please note that it's the Ambanis we are talking about.

Shloka's saree is from the brand House of Masaba and costs ₹60,000.(www.houseofmasaba.com/)

Shloka styed her look with Nani's jewellery

Shloka Mehta's recent style choice was a delightful departure from her usual penchant for bold, statement jewellery. Opting for a more understated elegance, she adorned herself with her grandmother's gold jewellery, including a neckpiece, matching earrings, and a maang teeka. This choice not only added a touch of sentimental value but also complemented her look beautifully. Her stylist and sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, shared, "Feeling all the feels because we styled this look using nani's jewellery! Love when there's a blend of tradition and fashion!"

For her glam, Shloka opted for a classic look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes that accentuated her kohled eyes. Her contoured cheekbones were complemented by a hint of blush, while a luminous highlighter added a radiant glow. She chose a nude lipstick to complete the look, and a small black bindi on her forehead added a traditional touch. Her lustrous tresses were styled in soft curls, parted in the middle, perfectly finishing off her head-turning ensemble.