Shloka Mehta's Grah Shanti Puja look in vibrant lehenga is all about colours, mirrors and exquisite craftsmanship: Pics

Shloka Mehta's latest look is sure to infuse your Monday with a burst of colour and a dose of high fashion. After a star-studded sangeet ceremony, the Ambanis celebrated the Grah Shanti Puja on Sunday. Throughout the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Shloka's looks have been a constant delight for fashion lovers. The Ambanis' ‘badi bahu’ is quite the fashionista, creating a buzz with her back-to-back head-turning looks. Shloka Ambani shines in colourful ethnic look at the Grah Shanti Puja.(Instagram/@dmjatia)

Just a day ago, she wowed in a reimagined Kareena Kapoor "Bole Chudiya" look. This time, she effortlessly showcased how to carry vibrant, colourful lehengas with utmost flair. We can't wait to see more of her stunning outfits. Let's decode her latest ethnic look and take some style notes. (Also read: Shloka Mehta stuns in six yards of grace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, exudes sheer glamour: Pics )

Shloka Mehta stuns in Grah Shanti Puja

Celebrity fashion stylist Diya Mehta Jatia recently shared a series of breathtaking pictures of Shloka Ambani on Instagram with the caption, “Happiest in colours!” In the post, Shloka, the elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, looks like an ethereal beauty in an exquisite lehenga outfit that radiates sartorial brilliance. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Shloka's glam look

Shloka's stunning lehenga ensemble is from the renowned fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The outfit features a sweetheart neckline blouse with elbow-length sleeves adorned with intricate embroidery in vibrant multi-colour hues and mirror embellishments. She paired it with a navy blue flared lehenga skirt, richly decorated with heavily embroidered borders that showcase exquisite Indian craftsmanship. Complete with a matching dupatta, her outfit is a true masterpiece.

She accessorised her look with a stunning diamond choker necklace studded with luxurious green emeralds, matching stud earrings, and stacked bangles adorning her wrist, perfectly complementing her glamorous outfit. Assisted by makeup artist Aditi Patil, Shloka's makeup included nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her lustrous tresses were styled in soft curls, left loose in a middle partition, cascading beautifully down her to complete her ethereal look.