Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali steals the show in Gujarati look in patola saree during Graha Shanti Puja: Watch

The biggest wedding of the year is just around the corner, and we can't keep calm! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their wedding festivities are already in full swing. After making headlines with their glamorous, star-studded sangeet ceremony, the bride's family held a Graha Shanti Puja at their Mumbai residence. Radhika Merchant performs Graha Shanti Puja in white saree, sister Anjali's stunning Gujarati look steals the limelight(Instagram/@ambani_update)

A video has surfaced online and created quite a buzz—after all, it's the Ambanis. In the post, Radhika looks radiant in a traditional outfit, posing with her gorgeous sister Anjali Merchant and mother Shaila Viren Merchant. While we love the bride-to-be's look, this time, it's her sister who stole the hearts of fashion lovers. Scroll down to know more about their stunning appearances. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's second look from sangeet ceremony is all about glamour in Manish Malhotra chainmail saree: Pics )

Radhika Merchant's Graha Shanti Puja look

For the Graha Shanti Puja, Radhika dazzled in a pristine white saree adorned with golden borders, exuding royal vibes. She paired the elegant six yards with a contrasting pink blouse, draping it in a traditional style. Her look was accessorised with diamond jewellery, including a maang tikka, nose ring, statement earrings, and a stunning neckpiece. With mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and her tresses left loose in the middle part, she flawlessly completed her ethnic look.

Anjali Merchant wins hearts in patola saree

On the other hand, Radhika's sister Anjali Merchant stole the show in a stunning Gujarati-style patola saree, earning high praise from fashion critics. She stunned in a maroon saree adorned with intricate traditional patterns and heavily embroidered golden sequin borders, oozing oomph. Draped elegantly, she let the pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. Paired with a golden embellished blouse, her look was a complete showstopper.

Anjali's love for jewels was evident as she accessorized her stunning look with a white choker necklace, a heavy green emerald-studded necklace, statement earrings, and a beautiful maang tikka adorning her forehead, making her look like a true royal queen. For makeup, she opted for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. With her lustrous tresses tied in a neat bun, she finished off her head-turning look, leaving onlookers swooning.