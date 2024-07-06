Radhika Merchant's second look from sangeet ceremony is all about glamour in Manish Malhotra chainmail saree: Pics

We're still swooning over Radhika Merchant's sangeet photos, and now her second look is out! After dazzling in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her first appearance, she effortlessly showcased her glamorous side in a sparkling Manish Malhotra saree for her second look at the sangeet ceremony. With back-to-back stunning outfits, the bride-to-be is creating a major fashion buzz. As she prepares to marry Anant Ambani on July 12, their pre-wedding festivities are already making headlines. While we eagerly await her next enchanting looks, let's break down her second sangeet ensemble and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's purple lehenga with intricate Lord Krishna motifs steals the show at Dandiya night: Pics ) Radhika Merchant’s second sangeet look features a glamorous Manish Malhotra saree.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Radhika Merchant's second sangeet look in Manish Malhotra saree

Diet Sabya recently took to Instagram and gave fashion lovers a sweet surprise by uploading a series of gorgeous pictures of Radhika Merchant accompanied by the caption, "#DSExclusive: Radhika wears custom MM. And NAWT sequins 👀, BUT a chain mail sari." In the post, Ambani's choti bahu can be seen dripping in glitz and glamour in a sequined saree, radiating sartorial brilliance. Let's take a look at the post.

Radhika's stunning saree is a creation from Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, renowned for his mastery of sequined six yards. The saree comes in an enchanting shade of black and is adorned with a striking chainmail pattern that radiates glamour. She paired it with a matching off-shoulder corset blouse that perfectly complements her look. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, Radhika accessorised her look with luxurious diamond jewellery, including a choker necklace, stacked bracelets adorning her wrist and statement stud earrings.

Her glam makeup features smokey eyeshadow, smudged kajal, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses, styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, beautifully cascade down her shoulders, completing her head-turning appearance.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both 29, are preparing for their wedding in Mumbai, which will unfold over three days starting on July 12 with a Hindu ceremony. The celebrations will include three main events: 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav' on July 14, marking their wedding reception.