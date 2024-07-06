Internet is obsessed with Shehnaaz Gill's golden saree look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Shehnaaz Gill's fan following rivals the biggest stars. The star attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony last night, dressed in a golden saree, and her fans are obsessed with the attire. Read on as we decode Shehnaaz's look and find out what the netizens said about it. (Also Read | Isha Ambani’s Schiaparelli saree is not the fashion house’s first, unlike the Valentino lehenga she wore for her wedding) Shehnaaz Gill, in golden saree, attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill was among the many celebrities who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The paparazzi clicked the actor arriving at the venue and shared the snippets on social media. She wore a golden printed saree and paired it with a bralette blouse.

Fans loved her look and showered her with compliments. One fan wrote, "God, she looks pretty." Another commented, "She came with a little extra noor! The most beautiful." A user remarked, “Queen Shehnaaz. What a beauty indeed.”

Decoding Shehnaaz Gill's look

Shehnaaz's golden saree features brown and deep bronze leaf and flower patterns. She draped the nine yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. A golden backless bralette blouse featuring sequin embellishments, a bow-style closure on the back, a deep neckline, and a cropped hem completed the look.

Shehnaaz accessorised the saree with diamond and emerald jewels, including a double-string necklace, a bracelet, rings, and dangling earrings. For the glam, she chose smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheeks, chocolate brown lip shade, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she left her tresses loose in a centre parting and styled the ends on soft curls.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, and Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant's daughter, will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding ceremonies will continue till July 14.