Shehnaaz Gill's Gaurav Gupta gold bustier blouse and sequin black saree is the ultimate cocktail night look you need

Shehnaaz Gill was among the many celebrities who attended Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's reception party in Mumbai. Shehnaaz chose an ethnic look like the other celebs for Ira and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded wedding festivities. However, the actor's ethnic look came with a glamorous twist perfect for modern Indian women. She wore a gold bustier and a sequin-embellished black saree. Scroll down to check out Shehnaaz's saree look and read our detailed description of it inside. Shehnaaz Gill wears a Gaurav Gupta gold bustier blouse and sequin black saree. (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill posted pictures of herself dressed in the gold bustier blouse and the black sequinned saree on Instagram. The outfit is from the shelves of ace couturier Gaurav Gupta's label of the same name. "Gold & Glitter [sparkle emoji]," Shehnaaz captioned the post. Fans loved Shehnaaz's look in the ethnic fit and posted compliments in the comments section. One fan called her the "Golden girl of India." Another commented, “The Golden Diva! U look smashingly gorgeous!.”

Coming to the design elements of Shehnaaz's pre-draped saree, the Gaurav Gupta number features shimmering gold diamantes adorned all over the front, ruffled pallu split into three floor-sweeping trains, ruffled pleats, floor-length hem, and a cinched figure-hugging silhouette. She styled the drape with a gold bustier-style blouse featuring broad shoulder straps, shimmering beaded embellishments, a fitted bodice, a plunging sweetheart neckline with a slit, and a curved super-cropped hem.

Shehnaaz styled the modern-ethnic look with minimal accessories, including a dainty gold bracelet and high heels. In the end, she chose black winged eyeliner, shimmering gold eye shadow, feathered brows, glossy caramel lip shade, blushed cheekbones, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Centre-parted open locks styled with well-defined curls gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Shehnaaz was last seen in Thank You For Coming. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The movie also premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).