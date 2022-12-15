Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi Kudi avatar in rose gold kurti and sharara serves an ethnic fix for bridesmaids. Watch videos

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill has established herself as a style icon with innumerable voguish sartorial moments. From satin slip dresses and chic pantsuits to elegant lehengas and beauteous sarees, Shehnaaz has worn it all. Even her most latest appearance in the city has become the talk of the town as she channelled her inner Punjabi Kudi in an ethereal outfit. Shehnaaz stepped out in Mumbai with MC Square to promote their recently-released music video Ghani Syaani, dressed in a rose gold-coloured kurti and sharara set. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill in figure-hugging sequin dress steals the show with MC Square on Bigg Boss 16: Check out pics, videos)

Shehnaaz Gill serves an ethnic fix for bridesmaids

The ongoing wedding season just became a lot more stylish as Shehnaaz Gill has the perfect look for all the bridesmaids out there. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz stepped out in Mumbai to promote her new song, and chose an ethnic look for the occasion. The rose gold sharara suit set can be a great addition to your wardrobe for your best friend's wedding ceremonies. You can wear it for a day reception party, engagement or Haldi festivities. While Shehnaaz chose minimal accessories, you can pair the attire with a gold choker necklace, mang tika, floral hair adornments, and bangles. Or check out Shehnaaz's videos for some styling cues.

Shehnaaz styled the sharara set with gemstone-adorned gold earrings, ornate bangles, a matching ring, and high heels. In the end, Shehnaaz chose shimmery eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks. A centre-parted half-tied hairdo with crown braids and stray hair sculpting Shehnaaz's face rounded it all off.

Regarding the design elements, Shehnaaz's sharara features a kurti with noodle straps, a plunging neckline, gold tassel embellishment on the hem, gold embroidery, sequin work, side slits, and a fitted silhouette.

Shehnaaz styled it with matching sharara pants featuring a flared hem, gota patti work on the borders, and intricate gold floral embroidery. Lastly, a zari dupatta with scalloped patti borders and sequin embellishments completed the look.