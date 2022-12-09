Shehnaaz Gill in figure-hugging sequin dress steals the show with MC Square on Bigg Boss 16: Check out pics, videos

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill returned to the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 last night. Shehnaaz promoted her new song Ghani Syaani with MC Square on the show hosted by Salman Khan. The music video went viral on social media as Shehnaaz's fans were impressed with her Haryanvi accent. And on Thursday night, she made them swoon with her shimmering look in a strapless figure-hugging ensemble. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and videos. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill hugs Vicky Kaushal, looks beautiful in embroidered strappy kurta and gharara suit set: See pics and videos)

Shehnaaz Gill wears a bodycon dress for Ghani Syaani promotions with MC Square

On Thursday, the paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. They dropped videos of Shehnaaz and MC Square arriving outside the reality TV show sets on social media. Later, Shehnaaz also posted pictures of her glamorous avatar for the occasion. "#GhaniSyaani fever on #BiggBoss16," Shehnaaz captioned her post. She wore a blue sequinned dress from Zabella for the promotional event, rocking the figure-hugging silhouette trend. Celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta styled Shehnaaz's look in the embellished ensemble.

Shehnaaz's metallic blue-coloured dress features a strapless sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, sequinned embellishments, blue and black faux feather adornments, midi-length hem, and a figure-hugging fitting highlighting Shehnaaz's enviable curves.

Shehnaaz styled the ensemble with hot pink pointed stilettos featuring killer high heels for a contrast effect. For accessories, she picked statement silver rings and matching hoop earrings. Lastly, a centre-parted pulled-back high ponytail gave the finishing touches.

In the end, Shehnaaz chose black winged eyeliner, light pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, on-fleek brows, rouged cheeks, gleaming base, mascara-adorned lashes, and contoured face and décolletage for the glam picks.

What do you think of Shehnaaz's look in the ensemble?

Meanwhile, MC Square won the show MTV Hustle 2.0. As for Shehnaaz, she recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.