Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani twin in blue at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Shiva Shakti Puja. Watch

Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted many pre-wedding events, including a star-studded bash in Jamnagar and a luxury cruise. On Wednesday, a homely Shiva Shakti Puja and mehendi was hosted at their home, Antilia, in Mumbai. (Also Read: Nita Ambani rocks a rare suit look for Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani haldi ceremony: Pics inside) Nita, Anil and Tina Ambani at the Shiva Shakti Puja.

Nita, Tina Ambani’s royal blue look

During the celebrations, Nita greeted the media and posed for the paparazzi, telling them she’ll send out prasad after the ceremony. She wore a beautiful lehenga adorned with colourful kadhai work that’s inspired by traditional Gujarat hand embroidery. Nita dazzled in a royal blue silk dupatta paired with a gold embroidered blouse and a green lehenga.

Nita accessorised her look with kadhas, a heavy necklace and earrings made out of diamonds and emeralds. She lined her eyes with kohl, adorned her bun with a gajra made of fresh flowers, and opted for pink lips and a bindi.

Tina Ambani, who was accompanied by her husband, Anil Ambani, opted for something much more understated. She wore a plain blue kurta and pyjama, with her silver and blue dupatta lending a pop of colour. A diamond necklace, earrings and a silver potli completed her look, and Tina opted to leave her hair loose.

Mona Mehta, Swati Piramal, Kokilaben Ambani, Shanaya Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and others also attended the ceremony.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant and Radhika will get married as per traditional Hindu Vedic customs on July 12. Shubh Vivah, the wedding function, will see guests from across the world in attendance. The celebrations will continue onto July 13 and July 14 with the Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav.

The couple got engaged in 2023 at an intimate ceremony in Antilia after a roka ceremony in 2022. They also held a haldi function, Graha Shanti puja, sangeet and Mameru ceremony recently.