Anant Ambani-Salman Khan joined by MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya as he grooves to Jumme Ki Raat. Watch

Salman, Ranveer recreate Jumme Ki Raat Hai

In the clip, a man is seen playing drumsticks while Ranveer sits over the drum and grooves to song. Salman and Hardik are watching over but later Anant brings everyone to dance on the peppy song.

Later former Indian cricket captain Dhoni is seen rejoicing to the music while Salman and Ranveer put in their best energetic moves. Anant could be seen enthusiastic and delighted as the Sikandar actor performed his signature step.

A fan commented, “Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, the ultimate dance duo.” Another fan wrote, “Salman and Ranveer must have owned the dance-off.” A user also commented, “Ranvir is a Jaan (darling) of his environment he brings so much love to his surroundings. Love love him.” While lauding Hardik, another user wrote, “Hardik bhai (brother) always rocks.”

Salman, Anant groove to O O Jaane Jaana

Salman Khan was also seen dancing to his 90s popular track O O Jaane Jaana from Sohail Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. As Salman grooves to the energetic song, he also asks Anant to join him and both are seen reveling over the party mood.

Guests at Anant-Radhika's Sangeet celebrations

Anant and Radhika's Sangeet celebrations were held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor., Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others also attended the event.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities

The main festivities will start on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources. The guests have been encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire in order to embrace the spirit of the occasion. The celebrations will end with Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and July 14 respectively.

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant.