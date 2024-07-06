Anant Ambani-Salman Khan joined by MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya as he grooves to Jumme Ki Raat. Watch
Salman Khan performed to his iconic Jumme Ki Raat Hai at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are creating a blast on the internet. Their Sangeet ceremony was graced by Bollywood celebrities who danced their heart out with the couple. In a viral video from the celebrations, Salman Khan is seen dancing to his iconic track Jumme Ki Raat Hai from Kick along with Anant, Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal responds after paparazzi ask him where's Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet)
Salman, Ranveer recreate Jumme Ki Raat Hai
In the clip, a man is seen playing drumsticks while Ranveer sits over the drum and grooves to song. Salman and Hardik are watching over but later Anant brings everyone to dance on the peppy song.
Later former Indian cricket captain Dhoni is seen rejoicing to the music while Salman and Ranveer put in their best energetic moves. Anant could be seen enthusiastic and delighted as the Sikandar actor performed his signature step.
A fan commented, “Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, the ultimate dance duo.” Another fan wrote, “Salman and Ranveer must have owned the dance-off.” A user also commented, “Ranvir is a Jaan (darling) of his environment he brings so much love to his surroundings. Love love him.” While lauding Hardik, another user wrote, “Hardik bhai (brother) always rocks.”
Salman, Anant groove to O O Jaane Jaana
Salman Khan was also seen dancing to his 90s popular track O O Jaane Jaana from Sohail Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. As Salman grooves to the energetic song, he also asks Anant to join him and both are seen reveling over the party mood.
Guests at Anant-Radhika's Sangeet celebrations
Anant and Radhika's Sangeet celebrations were held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor., Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others also attended the event.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities
The main festivities will start on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources. The guests have been encouraged to dress in traditional Indian attire in order to embrace the spirit of the occasion. The celebrations will end with Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav on July 13 and July 14 respectively.
Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.