Vicky Kaushal responds after paparazzi ask him where's Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Vicky Kaushal attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant without Katrina Kaif. The paparazzi stationed at the event asked Vicky about his wife, and he responded. A video of the actor at the event was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal reacts after Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit try to recreate his dance steps from Tauba Tauba song. Watch) Vicky Kaushal spoke about Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Vicky talks about Katrina at Ambani event

For the event, Vicky arrived dressed in a black embellished bandhgala, matching pants and shoes. He also smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Before he left, one of the paparazzi asked, "Bhabhi kaha pe hai (Where is sister-in-law)?" They referred to Katrina Kaif as 'bhabhi.' He replied, "Out of Bombay (Mumbai)." Vicky also folded his hands and said, "Thank you."

Fans react to Vicky's video

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "We really miss Katrina. But she has been working for years, and it is her time now to take a break and spend some time with her family. Vicky looks so handsome as always." A person said, "Even paparazzi missing Katrina." "Miss you, Katrina, where are you? Still in London, I guess," read a comment. "Vicky being a gentleman and responding to the paparazzi. What a man," commented an Instagram user.

Vicky dances with Shehnaaz

At the event, Vicky was also seen dancing to his song Tauba Tauba with Shehnaaz Gill. A video of the duo dancing to the song emerged on X (formerly Twitter). For the event, she wore a golden saree and a matching blouse.

Celebs at Ambani's sangeet

Apart from Vicky, several celebrities marked their presence at the function at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were part of the wedding celebrations.

The main ceremonies will commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14.

About Vicky and Katrina's films

Vicky will be next seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19.

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.