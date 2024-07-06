Vicky Kaushal reacts after Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit try to recreate his dance steps from Tauba Tauba song. Watch

Kusha, Srishti try to recreate Vicky's dance moves

The clip began with Kusha wearing a white top and skirt, and Srishti in a black ensemble. Later, Kusha, too, was seen in a black outfit. They tried to dance to Vicky's hook step in Tauba Tauba too. The words in the clip read, “Us: Yeh dance toh koi bhi kar sakta hai (Anyone can dance to this). Also Us:...”

Vicky reacts to post, posts video too

Sharing the clip, they captioned it, "Vicky pleez (please) sorry." Many celebrities, including Vicky, reacted to the post. He said, "Iss reel ki alag se success party honi chahiye (There should be a separate success party for this Reel)!!! Fan for life (laughing face, red heart and folded hands emojis)." Mrunal Thakur's comment read, “Hahaha, you guys.”

Vicky also shared the Reel on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, he watched the video and was left in splits. Vicky said, "Kusha, Srishti, thank you. Thank you for making the most epic Reel on Tauba Tauba. I love you guys." He also did a quick step from the song. Re-sharing it, Kusha wrote, "Impossible to recreate your makkan (smooth) performance. You are the best @vickykaushal (purple heart and salute emojis)."

Vicky also shared the Reel on his Instagram Stories.

Kusha shared Vick's post on her Instagram.

Vicky had wowed Salman and Hrithik with his moves in Tauba Tauba

Vicky's electrifying dance moves in the song Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film Bad Newz have earned him widespread praise. Recently, Salman Khan lauded the actor's performance. On Instagram, Salman shared the song's video and wrote, "Great moves, Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes." Tauba Tauba showcases Vicky and Tripti Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan also praised Vicky. He had commented on his dance video, "Well done, man. Love the style." Reacting to Hrithik's appreciation, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the comment and captioning it, "And good night to me...Jeevan (life)= Safal (successful)."

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz explores the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos. The comedy-drama also stars Ammy Virk. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is set to hit theatres on July 19.