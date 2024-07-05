Salman Khan praises Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in Tauba Tauba, Bad Newz star says ‘So sweet of you sir’

Salman and Vicky's exchange

Salman Khan took to his Instagram to express his admiration for Vicky Kaushal's dance moves. Sharing the song's video, Salman wrote, "Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes." Reacting to Salman's praise, Vicky wrote on his Instagram Stories, “So sweet of you Salman sir!! Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team! (red heart and namaste emojis).”

The gesture from the superstar added to the buzz surrounding the song, which has been trending since its release earlier this week. Tauba Tauba showcases Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri grooving to its upbeat tunes, capturing the audience's attention with their energetic performance.

Hrithik Roshan also chimed in with praise, commenting on Vicky's dance video, “Well done man. Love the style.” Reacting to Hrithik's appreciation, Vicky expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the comment and captioning it, “And good night to me...Jeevan= Safal.”

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz promises to be a refreshing take on comedy-drama, exploring the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Bad Newz is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' action film Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The movie also stars Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.