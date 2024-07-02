Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri steal the show with their chemistry. Watch

Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz: The first song from Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film Bad Newz was released on Tuesday. The party number, titled Tauba Tauba, features the film’s lead pair, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, apart from singer Karan Aujla in the video. (Also Read: Bad Newz trailer: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal bring a crazy comedy about woman pregnant with 2 men’s babies at once) Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the song.

Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

Vicky, Triptii, and the rest of the film’s team took to social media on Tuesday to share the video of the song. Composed, sung, and penned by Karan, the song features choreography by Bosco-Ceasar. The number itself is peppy, with Vicky showing off his moves in a dark suit while Triptii looks smouldering in a gold dress. The song also gives a glimpse of the lead actors’ chemistry in the film.

Fans were so thrilled by Vicky’s moves in the song, one of them commented, “This is exactly how a 6ft 2inches tall guy dances in swaag just to make the whole world sway in his grooves... stunninnngggggg choreo and faddduuu dance moves.” Another wrote, “He performs killer moves with so much perfection & ease.” Some commented about how they had a ‘crush’ on Triptii.

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz has been written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It’s presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Bad Newz will be released in theatres on July 19.

Recently, the film’s team also released the trailer, giving an insight into the story. Bad Newz is based on the concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman, played by Triptii, gets pregnant and carries babies by two men at the same time. The trailer takes on a humorous tone as it shows the conflict between the two men, played by Vicky and Ammy Virk, as they decide who looks after her during pregnancy.