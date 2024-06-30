Triptii Dimri reacts to being called 'national crush' after Animal: 'I would like to thank God...'
Triptii Dimri was asked if it made her uncomfortable to be termed the ‘crush’ of India at the risk of her acting being overlooked. Here's how she responded.
Triptii Dimri, who has become a national sensation ever since the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023), opened up about being labelled as India's 'crush'. The actor is gearing up for the release of Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. On Friday, she attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai and was asked about her 'national crush' tag. Also read: Triptii Dimri talks about intimate scene with Ranbir in Animal; recalls thinking her 'small role won't even be noticed'
'People have liked my work'
The actor was asked if it bothered her. She said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”
Triptii added, “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate.”
Latest projects
Triptii, who has been a part of films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala, recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. She played Ranbir's love interest, Zoya, in the action film that also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shakti Kapoor, among others.
She will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and is all set to be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.
