Triptii Dimri reacts to being called 'national crush' after Animal: 'I would like to thank God...'

'People have liked my work'

The actor was asked if it bothered her. She said, "In my experience, luckily, I would like to thank God, because in my experience, it has been the other way around, as many films I have done in my career, whether they are the older films that I did earlier, or the ones that have released recently, I have received a lot of love from my audience. People have liked my work and have spoken about it.”

Triptii added, “Initially, when I came into the industry, I always wanted people should talk about my work and nothing else. Luckily, when my films have released, they have spoken about my work. I think these things motivate us actors to do better in life and to keep working on our craft and I think, that way I have been very fortunate.”

Latest projects

Triptii, who has been a part of films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala, recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. She played Ranbir's love interest, Zoya, in the action film that also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

She will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and is all set to be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.