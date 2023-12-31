Triptii Dimri talks about intimate scene with Ranbir in Animal; recalls thinking her 'small role won't even be noticed'

Triptii Dimri's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has been grabbing attention and the actor herself has seen a sudden jump in her Instagram follower count since starring in the blockbuster. In an interview with News18, the actor got candid about shooting the intimate scene with Ranbir and admitted she 'wasn’t expecting this kind of a response for Zoya', her character in Animal. Triptii said she 'hasn't been able to sleep' after Animal's success. Also read: Triptii Dimri reacts as her Instagram followers grow massively since starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

'We did it exactly the way we did other scenes'

Revealing that she ‘didn’t feel awkward’ shooting for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor and how she also didn’t feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on set, Triptii Dimri said, “That scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film. They weren’t making a big deal out of it. We did it exactly the way we did other scenes. My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story... As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need them (intimacy coordinator). It depends from person to person.”

'I haven’t been able to sleep'

Triptii Dimri also said about all the love coming her way, “I was very nervous on the first day. I knew the film would do well but I wasn’t expecting this kind of a response for Zoya. I thought, ‘It’s a small role and it will come and go.’ But I wasn’t expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven’t been able to sleep."

Triptii Dimri, who has worked in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), had earlier said in an earlier interview with News18 that she wasn’t looking for this kind of attention, when she signed Animal. Triptii, who plays Zoya Riaz in Animal, had said, “I just wanted to do Animal because the character was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn’t a plan. It just happened and I feel very lucky and grateful. I’m not seeking stardom."

Apart from her and Ranbir, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Anil plays Ranbir's father in the film, while Rashmika is paired opposite him.

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film that was released on December 1 in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada – and has been doing very well at the box office.

