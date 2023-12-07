Triptii Dimri on how Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made sure she was comfortable shooting intimate scene in Animal

Triptii Dimri's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has been grabbing attention. In an interview with India Today, the actor got candid about shooting the much-talked-about sequence with Ranbir. Triptii recalled how filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated the scene to her, while signing the project. She also said Ranbir and others kept asking her if she was okay during the shooting. Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Also read: CBFC deletes close-up shots of an intimate scene in Ranbir-starrer Animal Triptii Dimri speaks about her Animal scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

'An important moment between two characters'

Triptii Dimri said, “While signing the project, Sandeep told me that there’s a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image. And this is what I have. I leave it up to you, whether you're comfortable or not comfortable, you let me know, we'll work around it is what he told me... So, when I saw the references, I was like ‘wow, it’s an important moment between the two characters. That made me comfortable."

The actor added that on the set she had to be 'completely honest' and 'leave herself aside and be that person'. Triptii added that for that to happen the environment on the set mattered a lot. How people around you make you feel, whether they make you feel comfortable or not, that mattered a lot, the actor said.

'Every 5 minutes Ranbir was checking up on me'

Triptii said, “Luckily, in my case, I've been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things.”

About the scene

A few days before Animal's release on December 1, the Central Board of Film Certification had suggested eight cuts to Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, including an 'intimate scene' between two characters. As per a copy of the certificate that Hindustan Times had, close up shots of the characters – Ranbir's Rannvijay Singh aka Vijay and Triptii's Zoya – were deleted in an intimate sequence.

Anil plays Ranbir's father in the film, while Rashmika is paired opposite him. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film that was released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada – and has been doing very well at the box office.

