CBFC deletes close-up shots of an intimate scene in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: A list of all censor cuts

Ranbir Kapoor's new film Animal is all set for the theatrical release on December 1 and the filmmakers have already revealed that it received an A certificate from the The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Some of the major changes that were made to the film prior to the certification, upon suggestions from the CBFC, include deleting an "intimate scene" between two characters. Here is a list of all the changes made to the film. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt supported him during intense Animal shoot) Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor have been paired together in Animal.

‘Costume’ changed to ‘vastra’

As per a copy of the certificate that Hindustan Times has, a few words have been modified in the film. These include "Black" and "Costume". While the certificate does not explain what is the new version for the word black, it added that costume was changed to "Vastra". In some dialogues, "Kabhi nahi" and "Kya bol rahe ho aap" have also been modified. All the modifications have also been made to the subtitles. The word "Natak" has been muted and a subtitle have been changed to "You change pads four times a month". There is no mention of the original in the certificate. The CBFC certificate also mentions that cuss words have been modified "wherever they occur".

Close-up shots of intimate scene deleted

Close up shots of the characters Vijay and Zoya have been deleted in an intimate sequence. It is yet to be revealed who are these characters in the film. The final cut of the film is a little more than 203 minutes - three hours and 21 minutes - long.

Complete lists of changes made in Animal

The word ‘Black’ modified The word 'Costume' modified ‘Kabhi nahi’ modified ‘Kya bol rahe ho aap’ modified The word ‘Natak’ muted Subtitles changed to ‘you change pads four times a month’ Cuss words modified ‘whenever they occur’ Close-up shots in an ‘intimate scene’ deleted

Animal gets an A rating from CBFC

Announcing the CBFC rating for his film, director Sandeep had tweeted last week, "Censor rating for Animal is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-) #AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st @VangaPictures @TSeries."

Animal gets 18+ rating for UK

Ranbir's new film received the description of “strong bloody violence” and the rating of 18+ for its release in the UK. Animal scored high on violence, sexual violence, sexual threat, language, and injury detail.

More about Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, of Arjun Reddy fame, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir. Anil plays Ranbir's father in the film while Rashmika is paired opposite him. Bobby plays the antagonist in the film that is set for a theatrical release on December 1. It will release in five languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

