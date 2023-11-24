Unstoppable Animal special highlights: Rashmika’s Arjun Reddy connection, Ranbir Kapoor wants to work with Prabhas

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s trailer for his upcoming film Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol dropped on Thursday and it was all anyone could talk about. So, when the film’s team appeared on Balakrishna’s talk show on Aha, Unstoppable, many were curious to know more about the film. What’s more, the episode’s promos had already generated interest, given that the actors seemed to delve into Rashmika’s rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Here are some interesting revelations from the episode. (Also Read: Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opening in Telugu) Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor got candid with Balakrishna

Ranbir and Balayya pull Rashmika’s leg

In the episode, Ranbir makes both Rashmika and Sandeep call Vijay but he doesn’t pick their calls. When he calls Sandeep back, they pass on the phone to Rashmika, even as Ranbir pulls her leg. She warns him he’s on speaker, as Ranbir chips in that ‘Bala sir is getting jealous.’ Balakrishna jokes that he loves Rashmika and Vijay quips that it’s Sandeep he loves. Ranbir tells him he asked Rashmika to pick between the posters of Arjun Reddy and Animal.

Rashmika’s connection to Arjun Reddy

Rashmika reveals that she holds a ‘special connection’ with Arjun Reddy. When asked to elaborate, she begrudgingly admits it’s the first film she watched after moving to Hyderabad. Ranbir gets candid and reveals, “There’s a coincidence that Sandeep met Rashmika for the first time at Arjun Reddy’s success party on Vijay’s terrace.” Balakrishna gets curious and asks her who invited her to the party. Rashmika replies, “All this information is not necessary.”

Ranbir wants to work with Prabhas anna

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also opened up about his next project with Prabhas, titled Spirit. When asked when the film will go on-floors, he said, “We start shooting for the project in September 2024.” Ranbir also seemed pumped about the project when he said, “Sandeep’s next film is with Prabhas anna. So, if he has a small role for me, I would love to be a part of that also.” Recently, Sandeep was asked at a press meet if he would consider turning his films Animal and Spirit into a franchise, a universe. He replied, “I never thought of that. But if there’s scope for it, I’ll do it.”

