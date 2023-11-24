Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan opening in Telugu

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will be released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As per a report by Boxofficeindia.com, Animal is looking to beat the opening numbers of Jawan in Telugu and it may do so comfortably. The advances are yet to open in India, but they have been open for sometime in US and UK and the response for a Hindi dubbed film in Telugu is 'outstanding', said the portal. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol bring a violent, dark saga of revenge. Watch Animal trailer Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor film expected to beat Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan in Telugu.

Why Animal is expected to do well in Telugu

As per the report, normally there are no advances for a Telugu version of a Hindi film, but Animal's Telugu version is having ‘decent’ advance booking in the US and UK. In fact, there are top cinemas in both countries, where advances are reportedly better in Telugu, and this is because of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has a huge following among the Telugu audience worldwide.

Animal being an original film, rather than a remake, is also helping. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's last Hindi film was the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh (2019), which was the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's Telugu original, Arjun reddy (2017).

Jawan box office collection

The advance trend for Animal's Telugu version in the US and UK should covert in a huge opening in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Animal, and beat the first day total of ₹4.72 crore nett of Jawan (Telugu) in the Telugu states, said the portal.

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and Ridhi Dogra. It is the highest Hindi grosser in India and its total gross collection was ₹61.31 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

More about Animal

On Thursday, a week before the film's release, the eagerly-awaited Animal trailer dropped. A day earlier, it was confirmed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal an A (adult) certificate. Its runtime had also been revealed to be more than 3 hours long.

On Wednesday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X (Twitter), writing, “Censor rating for Animal is A... 3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds and 16 frames is the runtime. Animal… Releasing on December 1.

In a recent interview with PTI, the filmmaker had said it was a pleasure to watch Ranbir Kapoor transform into the total antithesis of himself in the role of Arjun Singh in Animal. Sandeep told the news agency, “Ranbir is a great actor, he is in a different league altogether. He is very original. I feel he is a mix of so many actors, it is wrong to compare to other actors, (But) I feel he is a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan. This man (Ranbir) has no limitation.”

