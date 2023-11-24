Ranbir Kapoor calls Animal ‘adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, talks about film's core

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has described his upcoming film Animal as "adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". As per news agency PTI, Ranbir also said he has played the "most complex character" of his life in Animal. The actor interacted with the media at the trailer launch event of Animal. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor can't stop praising Animal trailer; Ranbir Kapoor recalls how Raha inspired him for the film) Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (L); a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ranbir compares Animal to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

At the event, Ranbir was asked to describe the film and he said, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is." Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a 2001 family drama helmed by Karan Johar.

Ranbir on his character in Animal

On his character, Ranbir also said that he won't call it "darkness but it is the most complex character I have played". Talking about violence, Ranbir added, "That you hit someone and blood comes out, you'll get bored after 10 seconds. Violence is about the mind, what it thinks, what the human mind is capable of? What is right or wrong, where society is concerned? Is Bobby sir the antagonist or I am the antagonist? Who is right, who is wrong? These are questions as a society, audience, we will start asking after this film."

Ranbir praises Bobby Deol

Talking about Bobby Deol, Ranbir said that he grew up watching him. He added that when he got a chance to work with Bobby he realised they were similar as people. Ranbir said that as both are Punjabis, so there was an instant connection. He recalled that they were shooting shirtless in London in minus 4 degree temperature but "there was so much warmth between us" adding that they will cherish the bond forever.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's trailer showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will hit the screens on December 1.

Animal trailer

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON