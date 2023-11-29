Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt supported him during intense Animal shoot: ‘I was scared as an actor’

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal. During the recent promotional rounds, as posted on BollyBlindsNGossip page, Ranbir opened up about the time he was shooting the film, and how it was actor-wife Alia Bhatt who helped him when he felt apprehensive about certain scenes. Ranbir said that Alia played that 'barometer' when it came to helping him understand that the actions were of the character he is portraying in the film. (Also read: Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects ₹9.75 crore, set to become actor's biggest opener) Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is set to release on December 1.

What Ranbir said

In a new post by the Reddit Page BollyBlindsNGossip, Ranbir said, “Alia and me speak so much about each other’s work. I really respect her as an artiste and I really respect her mind and how she thinks. Every scene or everyday when I going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her and she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that ‘Is it sounding too wrong?'”

Ranbir further added how he has not done a film as intense as Animal before. He praised Alia for supporting him through the shooting schedule and said, “I have never pushed the boundaries so much as a character. I have always tried to portray goodness on the screen. She played that barometer, saying, ‘Listen it is fine. It’s a character and it is making sense. There is an idea and thought behind it.’ She has been a strong support when this film is concerned.”

About Animal

Ranbir will be seen in an alpha-male, intense, action avatar in Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor as his father, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri among others. In the trailer, Ranbir's character is seen as protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening anybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

