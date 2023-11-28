Ram Gopal Varma reacts as SS Rajamouli compares him with Sandeep Reddy Vanga during Animal promotions

At the Animal promotional event in Hyderabad on Monday night, SS Rajamouli showered praise on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He called him one of the very few directors who takes risks, and whose work has the power to ‘shake the industry.' Rajamouli also added how there are very few who dare to do that, and one such name is Ram Gopal Varma. This special message did not escape the attention of the Satya maker, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction. (Also read: Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects ₹9.75 crore, set to become actor's biggest opener) Ram Gopal Varma reacts to SS Rajamouli's praise.

What Rajamouli said

Ram Gopal Varma shared a clip from SS Rajamouli's speech from the Animal promotional event in Hyderabad, and wrote in the caption: “Never heard of Ram Gopal Varma (shocked face emoticon).” In the clip, the RRR filmmaker said in Telugu: “We see new directors come up everyday and try new stuff. But directors who shake things up are few and far in between. But once in a while, comes a director who will not only shake the audience, not only shake the industry but also… who will change the formula of Cinema. After Ram Gopal Varma, the only director I've seen do that is Sandeep Reddy Vanga. I am proud of you brother. I am really, really proud of you.”

At the same event, Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favourite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor." He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself. Ranbir ultimately chose Vanga.

Ram Gopal Varma on Rajamouli

Earlier, when Rajamouli's RRR was receiving international attention and awards glory, it was Ram Gopal Varma who praised him. He had shared the video of SS Rajamouli's conversation with Hollywood director James Cameron at the Critics' Choice Award where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film. RGV shared the post from the official handle of the movie and wrote in a series of tweets, "From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment. Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that."

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

