Year Ender 2023| Jawan to Tiger 3: Biggest box office money-minters of this year

The year 2023 witnessed a lot of movie releases which had massive box office successes, unlike 2022. Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor delivered hits throughout the year. As 2023 comes to an end, we bring you the biggest box office money-minters of the year. (Also Read | Jailer, Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal: 5 Indian movies that grossed over ₹650 crore at worldwide box office in 2023) (L-R) Stills from Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal and Tiger 3.

Check out which ten movies made it to the list:

1) Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, the film released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan has minted ₹1160 crore gross at the global box office, ₹640.25 crore nett and ₹760 crore gross in India. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone made cameo appearances in Jawan. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also a part of the film.

2) Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in theatres on January 25. Pathaan has earned ₹1055 crore gross at the global box office, ₹543.09 crore nett and ₹657.5 crore gross in India. The action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

3) Gadar 2

The film, which released on August 11, has been directed by Anil Sharma. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Gadar 2 minted ₹686 crore worldwide, ₹525.7 crore nett and ₹620.5 crore gross in India. It is the sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the film, Sunny Deol essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh ventures across the border in an attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh, who has been captured in Pakistan.

4) Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit theatres on December 1. At the time of this report, Animal minted ₹ ₹797.6 crore globally and ₹489.43 crore nett and over ₹568.4 crore in India. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.

5) Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, the film released in theatres on June 16. The film minted ₹393 crore gross globally, ₹288.15 crore nett and ₹343 crore gross in India. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Laxman), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). It is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana.

6) Tiger 3

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film released in theatres on November 12. The film has minted ₹464 crore globally, ₹282.79 crore nett and ₹339.5 crore gross in India. Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraaan Hashmi in the lead roles. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

7) The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie released in India on May 5. The film has earned ₹302 crore globally, ₹241.74 crore nett and ₹286.5 crore gross in India. Produced by Vipul Shah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

8) Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar returned as a director after almost seven years with this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer. The film has minted ₹357.5 crore at the worldwide box office, ₹153.55 crore nett and ₹182.5 crore gross in India. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir among others. It hit theatres on July 28.

9) OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, the film released in theatres on August 10. The film has garnered ₹221.75 crore globally, ₹151.16 crore nett and ₹178.75 crore gross in India. OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. It features Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

10) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film hit the theatres on March 8. The film has minted ₹223 crore globally, ₹147.28 crore nett and ₹175 crore gross in India. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

All box office numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.com.

