Jailer, Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal: 5 Indian movies that grossed over 650 crore at worldwide box office in 2023

2023 has turned out to be a big year for Indian films with so many of them setting and breaking box office records. With some of the year's most awaited films such as Dunki and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire still left to be released, more box office records could be in the making. On Sunday, Animal crossed the ₹650 crore gross mark worldwide. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer joined four other Indian films that achieved the feat this year. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Vijay’s Leo, Rajinikanth’s Jailer make it to IMDb top 10 movies of 2023; see list Rajinikanth in Jailer, Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

₹ 650 crore grossers of the year so far

Animal, which was released on December 1 and is running successfully in theatres right now, is the latest film to gross over ₹650 crore worldwide. Before Animal, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan as well as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer had entered the ₹650 crore club.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Sunday, “2023 Indian movies that grossed ₹650 crore plus at the worldwide box office 1. Pathan 2. Jawan 3. Jailer 4. Gadar 2 5. Animal – still running.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan worked very well at the box office.

How much did the top 5 films of 2023 make

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film Animal has minted over ₹660.89 crore gross worldwide in just nine days of its release. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and is being slammed for his alleged toxicity and misogyny. The film is approaching the ₹700 crore worldwide gross mark despite facing backlash for its 'flawed' characters and problematic scenes.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was the first film to gross more than ₹650 crore at the worldwide box office in 2023. The spy film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released around Republic Day and its lifetime worldwide gross stands at ₹1055 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer released around the same time, August 11, and August 10, respectively and went on to gross more than ₹650 crore worldwide. Gadar 2's lifetime worldwide collection was ₹686 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Meanwhile, Jailer grossed over ₹650 crore worldwide, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted in September. The Tamil film, which was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, also featured Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Vinayakan.

Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's other blockbuster of 2023 grossed ₹1160 crore worldwide, as per a Sacnilk.com report. All eyes are now on his third film of the year, Dunki, and if it will be able to match up to the roaring box office collections of his films Pathaan and Jawan.

