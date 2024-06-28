Bad Newz trailer: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal bring a crazy comedy about woman pregnant with 2 men’s babies at once

Bad Newz trailer: The wait is finally over as Bollywood is finally gearing up for a romantic-comedy with a love triangle. The trailer of Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk showcases the story of a woman pregnant with children of two men. (Also read: Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer to release on this date. See new posters) Bad Newz trailer: Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal's Bad News is about a woman pregnant with two men's children.

Bad Newz trailer reveals film's story

The trailer starts with Triptii's character telling Neha Dhupia that she is pregnant but she doesn't know who the father is. The doctor at the clinic suggests them to have a paternity test. When Triptii tells her partner played by Vicky he expresses happiness about the news.

However, when Triptii asks him to get a paternity test, he tells her there would be no need as he would be the father. She reveals that there is a possibility that someone else could be the father. The video then goes to flashback where she and Ammy are drunk and get intimate.

After undergoing the medical examinations the doctor reveals it as a case of heteropaternal superfecundation. They learn that since two different eggs have been fertilised in the same cycle, so both Vicky and Ammy are fathers of Triptii's child.

The promo shows conflict between the two men as they decide to live with Triptii while supporting her during the pregnancy. A clash erupts on who would be a better father between the two leading to a laugh riot. There are also glimpses of hard-hitting emotional moments as well as romantic songs in the trailer.

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. The production companies - Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective have backed the romantic comedy.

Bad Newz releases worldwide on July 18.