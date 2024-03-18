Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer to release on this date. See new posters

Karan Johar's Good Newwz based on the concept of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) was well received by movie goers. The movie got equal love from the youth and family audiences as it delicately dealt with a sensitive issue. Karan has once again introduced a quirky comedy which is a spiritual sequel to the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared the first look posters of Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk in pivotal characters. (Read more: Karan Johar shares emotional birthday post for mom: I'm blessed) Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk star in Anand Tiwari's spiritual sequel to Good Newwz.

Bad Newzz inspired by true events

Karan posted a reel which showcases a series of goofy posters from the upcoming rom-com Bad Newz. The first picture shows Vicky and Amy planting kisses on Triptii's cheeks as she smiles. In the second poster the latter is being wooed by the two main protagonists. The reel also gives a description which reads, “From the makers of Good Newwz. A comedy inspired by true events.” As the title is unveiled at the end, the background voiceover says, “Ye once in a million nahi, once in a billion hai (This is not once in a million, this is once in a billion).”

He captioned his post as, “Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024! ”

In a separate post, Triptii shared the new posters and added in the caption: “The good news? It’s an epic saga of twists & turns...overall it’s #BadNewz! (fire emoticon) In cinemas on 19th July 2024!”

More details

As the title of the movie is unveiled in the last poster, it hints at the narrative of fertility issues faced by parents. This is the first time Triptii has been paired opposite Vicky in a rom-com. Amy had made his debut with Ranveer Singh's 83 and also acted in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. Bad Newzz is his first association with Dharma Productions.

