Karan Johar shares emotional birthday post for mom Hiroo: 'She made me believe goodness is more important than ambition'

Karan Johar has celebrated family ties and Indian tradition in his films. Karan has emphasised on father-son, mother-daughter relations in his movies. He has often spoken during interviews about how his late father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar inspire and shape his life. On Monday, the filmmaker shared a sweet birthday post for his mom. (Read more: Farah Khan gives tour of Karan Johar's closet, says she feels ‘very poor’. Watch) Karan Johar wrote an emotional post on his mother Hiroo Johar's birthday.

Karan Johar's heart-melting birthday post for mom

Karan shared two pictures on Instagram as he posted his birthday wish for mom Hiroo Johar. The first picture shows Karan planting a sweet peck on his mother's cheek. In the second photo, the filmmaker's children – twins Ruhi and Yash Johar – pose with their grandmother.

The director, whose last film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wrote in his caption,“Mothers are a force of nature… They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal… I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don’t define you … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn’t need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation…. (four heart emojis). Love you mom and happy birthday … thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…"

Celebs wish Hiroo Johar

Actor Katrina Kaif reacted to Karan's birthday post with a heart emoji. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Happy bday Hiroo aunty (heart emoji)." Farah Khan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you hirooooo aunty (three heart emojis).”

Karan Johar's last film as a director was the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023); it was well received by the audiences. He recently produced Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani starrer action-thriller Yodha.

