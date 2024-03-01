Karan Johar- Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha trailer flies high with a unique launch at 37,000 feet

Up above the world so high- 37,000 feet to be precise! The team of the upcoming actioner Yodha came together for one-of-it's-kind trailer launch, for which they decided to fly down a team of select media persons from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The cast of Yodha at the trailer launch in Ahmedabad.

The film's entire cast- Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Rashi Khanna, directors Sagar Ambre-Pushkar Ojha, producers Karan Johar, Apoorv Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and distributor Anil Thadani- boarded the special flight, which was everything Yodha- from the customised seats, to the tablets waiting for all media. And as soon as we soared in the air, Johar stepped forward and told us the special code to unlock the tab and then to everyone's surprise, there it was- the exhilerating trailer of Yodha. An out-of-the-box trailer launch was thus a big success. This flight is integral to the film's plot too- because the story revolves around one such flight. Malhotra plays an Indian soldier, while Patani is an air hostess.

The grand trailer launch event at a theatre in Ahmedabad was jam packed, with fans too eager to meet their favourite stars. Despite battling a bad throat, Johar was pumped up to answer all queries, "It’s been 12 years, and it still feels like the first day, when my godfather in the industry and my guru Yash Chopra was there to bless the three of them. They look the same. There was no difference," he quipped, when asked whether he foresees a reunion with his students- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth and Varun Dhawan again.

Patani meanwhile was her most candid self while raking the nepotism debate, "If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn’t have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me”.

Malhotra, overwhelmed with the cheers by his fans present at the event, remarked, "I have been seeing videos of fans comparing my clips from SOTY and Yodha, and I realised this is exactly what my journey has been. With Yodha, I seem to have completed my journey as an actor and life has come to a full circle for me. I will forever be grateful to Karan for giving me this opportunity and for standing by me through it all." Yodha is set for a release in theatres on March 15.