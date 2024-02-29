Yodha trailer: Sidharth Malhotra's 'crazy Indian soldier' is on deadly mission to prove he is not a 'traitor'. Watch

Yodha trailer is out and features Sidharth Malhotra as ‘crazy Indian soldier’ Arun, who will not negotiate with the enemy, open fire before he is told to and sacrifice himself for the country in a second. Yodha trailer was unveiled by the cast and the rest of the team on Thursday and gives a glimpse into the high-octane thrills, gripping mysteries and the action-packed journey of Yodha (Sidharth Malhotra) on a mission. Also read: Watch Yodha teaser Yodha trailer: Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the action film produced by Karan Johar.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha trailer

The almost three-minute Yodha trailer teases Sidharth Malhotra's journey as a proud child, who saw his father serve in the Indian Army. After being 'suspended' and labelled a ‘traitor, Sidharth’s Arun was still doing all he could to protect the country.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He was seen fighting terrorists mid-air to rescue passengers on a hijacked Air India flight during a thrilling operation in the Yodha trailer. Disha, who is also in the lead role in Yodha, is seen as a cabin crew member in the trailer. At one point, Sidharth admitted in the Yodha trailer that he was a 'crazy Indian soldier'.

More about the film

Recently, the makers had also dropped the first song, Zindagi Tere Naam, from the movie. The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, will be released on March 15.

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022 and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra on Yodha

"Being a part of Yodha has been an extraordinary journey. The depth of courage and patriotism woven into the film's narrative is truly inspiring. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this cinematic odyssey with audiences," said Sidharth in Hyderabad during a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Yodha.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place